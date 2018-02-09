Quantcast

No one hurt in DUI chase in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS -

No vehicles were damaged and no one was hurt after a suspected drunk driver ran several red lights and lead Colorado Springs Police on a chase Thursday night.

Witnesses called police reporting a white SUV that was hitting curbs and parked cars and running several red lights in the area of Research and Lexington. Officers spotted the vehicle near Research and Union and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver lead officers on a chase, nearly hitting oncoming traffic on Research. As officers were working to get the driver to stop safely, a man in a truck pulled out in front of the SUV causing it to stop.

The driver, Kathie Shuman, was arrested for DUI and other traffic charges. No vehicles were found to be damaged.

