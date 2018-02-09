Quantcast

Colorado Springs city leaders taking part in Honk and Waves - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado Springs city leaders taking part in Honk and Waves

Posted: Updated:

There are several locations in Colorado Springs where people will be gathering this afternoon to cheer on our athletes ahead of the opening ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Peyongchang.

Today you can go by and honk and wave to members of the Colorado Springs city staff, the USOC and other organizations. The events have been organized by the YMCA.

Here is a list of the places and times you can drive by if you would like to show your support. 

  • Nevada/Colorado and Tejon/Colorado: 12 - 1p.m. 
  • Cascade/Cimmaron: 12 - 1p.m. 
  • University Village: 11a.m. - noon
  • City Hall: 12 - 1p.m. 
  • Academy and Vickers: 12 - 1p.m.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?