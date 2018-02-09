Quantcast

Prescribed burn at Fort Carson

PUEBLO COUNTY -

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has announced that a prescribed burn will be taking place Friday on the south end of Fort Carson.

The Sheriff's Office said that smoke will be visible in Pueblo West and along the west side of I-25 from mile markers 108 - 116.

They have asked that people not call 911 to report smoke unless unattended flames are seen. 

