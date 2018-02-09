Police searching for car theft suspect

Colorado Springs Police are searching for a suspect in a violent carjacking Thursday night.

The victim said he was sitting in his vehicle at 9:20 p.m. after work. He was in the 2900 block of Galley Road. The victim told police that before he could leave, a man knocked on his window asking for help.

When the victim opened his door, he said he was immediately hit in the face with the butt of a handgun and ordered to get out of the vehicle. He complied and the suspect took off in his car.

The vehicle is described as a black Pontiac G6 with Colorado license plate #304-ZFU. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing all dark clothing.