Your Healthy Family: CO QuitLine can help you quit smoking for free

Smoking remains the most preventable cause of death in the US and in Colorado

With January in the rear view mirror if your new year’s resolution to quit smoking has also fallen by the wayside I’m here to help. In Colorado the state provides a tremendous free resource called the Colorado QuitLine.

Mychelle Lynch is the Tobacco Cessation Supervisor with the Colorado Department of Health.

“It's a combination of evidence based coaching by phone and also nicotine replacement their medications so things like the patches the gum a lot of things people have heard about.”

The QuitLine is for all Colorado residents 15 years old and older, with free products available to residents over the age of 18.

Mychelle adds that the problem is better than it use to be but there is still work to be done. “We've made tremendous strides in our state and nationally, with reducing smoking problems but I think it’s a misconception for a lot of people that we have this problem solved or that there's no sense of urgency. The truth is that it's still the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. and in Colorado where it kills more than five thousand people a year.”

Dr. Ian Tullberg is the Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial and he sees real benefits with the Colorado QuitLine. “I think it's one of the best things I've heard of in medicine where a state actually provides funding so when you call up the QuitLine you can get some free medications that otherwise would cost you something, and get help trying to quit. They're not trying to sell you anything, they're not trying to get your health information to sell to anyone else, they're literally there just to help you. It's a wonderful wonderful program, and I just wish more people took advantage of it.”

If your interested in more information about the QuitLine, you can check out their website here. https://www.coquitline.org/en-US/