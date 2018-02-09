Sen. Bennet votes against budget agreement

After a brief overnight shutdown, a proposed spending bill was passed in the House and signed by President Trump early Friday morning.
The bill passed the House with a vote of 240-186, but has already drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.
US Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) has released a statement following his vote against the budget agreement.
He begins the statement with, "This is no way to run a country." He continues by saying, "Although I support many of the defense and non-defense provisions in the bill, I cannot in good conscience support this level of deficit spending in a growing economy."
The new budget agreement will raise federal spending by $400 billion.
Read my statement on why I voted against the budget agreement: pic.twitter.com/8X6JpkjhW2— Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) February 9, 2018
A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
A strong cold front is racing towards southern Colorado and will fight the warmer air we have in place from Thursday's fantastic weather. Snow is still making it's way towards southern Colorado and hopefully we can get some much needed accumulation...
Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.
Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening.
