Sen. Bennet votes against budget agreement

After a brief overnight shutdown, a proposed spending bill was passed in the House and signed by President Trump early Friday morning.

The bill passed the House with a vote of 240-186, but has already drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

US Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) has released a statement following his vote against the budget agreement.

He begins the statement with, "This is no way to run a country." He continues by saying, "Although I support many of the defense and non-defense provisions in the bill, I cannot in good conscience support this level of deficit spending in a growing economy."

The new budget agreement will raise federal spending by $400 billion.