Entrance to Staunton State Park vandalized

Conifer

Park rangers asking for help in figuring out who stole several letters of the entry sign at Staunton State Park and destroyed several portions of buck-railing fencing.

The incident happened Saturday February 3rd. The park has asked for the public to help finding the suspect or suspects involved and is asking for witnesses and have posted a specific list of activities that may have been noticed.

If you have any information that can help you are asked to call the park offices at 303-816-0912.  

  • If you live nearby and heard a chainsaw running the park's entrance
  • If you drove past the park entrance on Saturday night and saw a suspicious vehicle
  • If you've seen the stolen letters S, N, T, O and N around town

Staunton State Park is located six miles west of the town of Conifer in Park and Jefferson counties.

