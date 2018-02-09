Olympic Opening Ceremony tonight on KOAA

A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening.
Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening.
Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.
Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.