Olympic Opening Ceremony tonight on KOAA

The opening ceremony for the 2018 PyeongChang games is finally here. 91 countries will be ushered in tonight from Andorra to Uzbekistan and of course the United States!

This year's Olympics is estimated to cost South Korea $10 billion, which is 5 times less than the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Some 35,000 people will be watching live in the opening ceremony stadium and millions are expected to watch around the globe. 

You can of course catch the opening ceremony live on KOAA starting at 6 PM.

Meanwhile, News 5 will be celebrating the opening ceremony early at the downtown celebration here in Colorado Springs! It starts at 5 p.m., which is when we'll start our live broadcast from all the action on Tejon Street near Plaza of the Rockies.

It's free and open to the public, and includes entertainment, activities, and food! Of course KOAA is your home for the Winter Olympic Games.

