Malik Murphy to appear in court

Malik Murphy is set to appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

The 19-year-old is accused of brutally killing his younger brother and sister in Colorado Springs last October.

According to police, Murphy stabbed his five-year-old sister Sophia and his seven-year-old brother Noah while they slept inside the family home.

He then allegedly attacked his father with the knife. His father was able to fight him off and hold him until police arrived.

Both siblings and his father were taken to the hospital, but the two children did not survive. His father sustained only minor injuries.

Murphy is facing two counts of first degree murder.