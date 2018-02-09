Quantcast

Malik Murphy to appear in court - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Malik Murphy to appear in court

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Malik Murphy is set to appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

The 19-year-old is accused of brutally killing his younger brother and sister in Colorado Springs last October.

According to police, Murphy stabbed his five-year-old sister Sophia and his seven-year-old brother Noah while they slept inside the family home.

He then allegedly attacked his father with the knife. His father was able to fight him off and hold him until police arrived.

Both siblings and his father were taken to the hospital, but the two children did not survive. His father sustained only minor injuries.

Murphy is facing two counts of first degree murder.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Admitted Falcon murderer found not guilty by reason of insanity

    Admitted Falcon murderer found not guilty by reason of insanity

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:20 AM EST2018-02-09 05:20:52 GMT

    A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week. 

    A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week. 

  • All clear issued after homes are evacuated because of explosive device

    All clear issued after homes are evacuated because of explosive device

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-09 05:41:38 GMT

    Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening. 

    Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening. 

  • House OKs budget deal, ending shutdown

    House OKs budget deal, ending shutdown

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:43 AM EST2018-02-09 11:43:01 GMT
    Government shutdownGovernment shutdown
    The House has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The Senate approved the short term budget plan through March 23, with the agreement to increase spending, but also vote on immigration starting Monday.    The 240-186 vote sends the $400 billion spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.   ...
    The House has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The Senate approved the short term budget plan through March 23, with the agreement to increase spending, but also vote on immigration starting Monday.    The 240-186 vote sends the $400 billion spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.   ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?