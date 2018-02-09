Quantcast

Trump signs budget deal - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Trump signs budget deal

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local):
  
8:40 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump has signed the budget deal.
  
Trump tweets, "Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything - and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!"
  
The House narrowly passed the budget accord in the pre-dawn hours, ending a brief government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs.
  
Passage came over the objections Democratic leaders who demanded the promise of a vote to protect "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
  

___
  
5:30 a.m.
  
A band of tea party Republicans swung against the legislation as well, repelled by its spiraling spending levels.
  
The government shut down at midnight Thursday after Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul blocked plans for a quick Senate vote, blaming his fellow Republicans for being "complicit" in the looming return of trillion-dollar budget deficits.
  
__
  
1:50 a.m.
  
The Senate has passed a massive, bipartisan budget agreement and spending bill to reopen the shuttered federal government.
  
The bill now moves to the House.
  
Senators voted 71-28 to approve the deal, easily overcoming objections from Republican fiscal conservatives who say the bill marks a return to unchecked deficit spending.
  
The bill stalled in the Senate Thursday night when one of the opponents, Sen. Rand Paul, refused to allow a speedy vote.
  
Paul's protest forced Congress to miss a midnight deadline for passing a funding measure to keep the government operating.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Admitted Falcon murderer found not guilty by reason of insanity

    Admitted Falcon murderer found not guilty by reason of insanity

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:20 AM EST2018-02-09 05:20:52 GMT

    A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week. 

    A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week. 

  • All clear issued after homes are evacuated because of explosive device

    All clear issued after homes are evacuated because of explosive device

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-09 05:41:38 GMT

    Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening. 

    Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening. 

  • House OKs budget deal, ending shutdown

    House OKs budget deal, ending shutdown

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:43 AM EST2018-02-09 11:43:01 GMT
    Government shutdownGovernment shutdown
    The House has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The Senate approved the short term budget plan through March 23, with the agreement to increase spending, but also vote on immigration starting Monday.    The 240-186 vote sends the $400 billion spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.   ...
    The House has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The Senate approved the short term budget plan through March 23, with the agreement to increase spending, but also vote on immigration starting Monday.    The 240-186 vote sends the $400 billion spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.   ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?