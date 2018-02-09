Friday Morning Weather: Cooler Today With Snow Expected Saturday

Today's Forecast:

A strong cold front is racing towards southern Colorado and will fight the warmer air we have in place from Thursday's fantastic weather. Temperatures in the plains will suffer the most with most towns likely only making it into the 40s before that cold air takes over. Areas along the I-25 corridor will be a bit warmer as we are farther west and the cold air will have to travel longer to affect us. Tonight we should be dry but with that up slope flow a couple patches of flurries or freezing drizzle could happen.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Cool and becoming breezy today. Patchy flurries/freezing drizzle possible, mainly just dry & cold.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Mild and becoming breezy in the afternoon. Cold, cloudy and windy tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm and breezy in the afternoon. Becoming cold and windy overnight, looking dry.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Cloudy and cool today, Patchy flurry/freezing drizzle possible, mainly dry and cold.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Cloudy and cool today, Patchy flurry/freezing drizzle possible, mainly dry and cold.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Cloud, cold and windy. Very chilly and breezy tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Warm & mild this afternoon. Breezy and cold tonight, patchy freezing drizzle possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK WITH SNOW: Snow is still on it's way and expected through the weekend with our timing and totals still on track from what we've been seeing the last couple of days. Snowfall should move from the north to the south on Saturday, starting to fall and accumulate around noon up in Monument, closer to 1/2pm in Springs and 2/3pm in Pueblo. The totals for Colorado Springs still look to be around 1 to 3 inches with Pueblo between 2 to 4 inches. The Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains will likely see the most accumulation, especially at elevations over 10,000 feet. Generally areas around the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains should expect between 4 to 7 inches. The temps will stay in the 20s on Saturday and that means the roads will stay snow covered and icy into Sunday where warmer air can start melting that pavement down.