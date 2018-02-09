Quantcast

The Latest: Canada takes early lead in team figure skating

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford made up for teammate Patrick Chan's shaky short program to give Team Canada the lead after the opening day of figure skating's team competition.
  
The U.S. team was second, followed closely by Japan and the Olympic Athletes of Russia.
  
Duhamel and Radford scored 76.57 points in their program to finish behind Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, whose season-best 80.92 points dazzled a crowd full of Russian fans. But not even that big number could make up for teammate Mikhail Kolyada's poor short program.
  
Nathan Chen was wobbly for the Americans, but the pairs team of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim bailed him out with a dazzling performance set to music from "Moulin Rouge!"
  
The team competition resumes Sunday with the ice dance and ladies short programs.
 

