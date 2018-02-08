Admitted Falcon murderer found not guilty by reason of insanity

A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.

But more than a year and a half after David Stechman was found dead in his own home, his family feels like justice hasn't been served.

Even though the evidence may point to Hagins, he will not spend any time behind bars for this gruesome crime.

"I will never forgive this man," Janis Stechman, the victim's wife said.

A foster parent, a loving husband and an Air Force veteran.

"We were planning our next 25 years, empty nesters, we were very excited about that new part of our life and now I'm by myself," Stechman said.

August 25th, 2016... A day burned into Janis Stechman's memory.

"Because the last time I left for work, my husband was alive and then I came home to find him dead in our home," she said.

Her husband, 56-year-old David Stechman killed in his own home.

Four hours later, Timothy Hagins terrorized another family in Black Forest, that homeowner was able to restrain him until deputies arrived.

According to court documents obtained by News 5, Hagins admitted to killing Stechman "sloppily."

"This man that murdered my husband, he chose not to take his medicine," she said.

His doctor from the state hospital in Pueblo was the only person to testify at his court trial on Tuesday, where he said "Mr. Hagins met the criteria for legal insanity" and they found evidence that he had stopped taking his medication for a form of schizophrenia which caused him to fall into a psychotic episode.

"They all said that, at the time, that he murdered my husband, that he was insane," she said.

Found not guilty by reason of insanity, despite his admission of guilt, sent to the Colorado Mental Health Institute instead of prison.

If he shows improvement, he could become a free man.

"He can ask to be released, and then they start a process, what if he does that in a year? Is that justice? 12 months for my husband's life? No it's not," she said.

And she's worried, he could kill again.

"I am very concerned that it's going to happen again," she said.

Moving forward, they hope to reach out to lawmakers for change, asking for more accountability on those committing crimes that should have been taking their prescribed medications.

In the event that Hagins is released from the hospital after showing improvement in his schizophrenic condition, David's family is required to be notified.