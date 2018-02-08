Schenn scores twice, Blues rout Avalanche 6-1

Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
Fountain Police are asking for help to find a man suspected of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
