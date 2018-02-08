Cripple Creek ice festival starting Friday

Cripple Creek's 11th annual ice festival is starting Friday, with a "Renaissance in Ice" theme this year.

The festival happens on Main Street in Cripple Creek from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18. Ice carvers will fire up their chainsaws to transform a block of ice into intricate carvings, some reaching 20 feet tall.

There will be live music each night, food trucks, gift vendors and a drink tent complete with a bar made out of ice and a "martini luge."

Official Festival Hours:

Friday, Feb. 9, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is free parking available at the Heritage Center northeast of town on Highway 67. There will also be free shuttle service to the event on Saturdays and Sundays.