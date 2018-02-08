Quantcast

Cripple Creek ice festival starting Friday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Cripple Creek ice festival starting Friday

Posted: Updated:
CRIPPLE CREEK -

Cripple Creek's 11th annual ice festival is starting Friday, with a "Renaissance in Ice" theme this year.

The festival happens on Main Street in Cripple Creek from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18. Ice carvers will fire up their chainsaws to transform a block of ice into intricate carvings, some reaching 20 feet tall.

There will be live music each night, food trucks, gift vendors and a drink tent complete with a bar made out of ice and a "martini luge."

Official Festival Hours:

  • Friday, Feb. 9, 5-9 p.m.
  • Saturday Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 16, 5-9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is free parking available at the Heritage Center northeast of town on Highway 67. There will also be free shuttle service to the event on Saturdays and Sundays.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?