All clear issued after homes are evacuated because of explosive device

LA JUNTA -

UPDATE: ALL CLEAR has been issued by authorities in La Junta, firefighters tell News 5 the device has been rendered safe.

Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant found an old military grade explosive at a home Thursday.

Firefighters said they determined the device in the 500 block of Lawrence Ave. was a possible explosive around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene said they were waiting for the Air Force Bomb squad to arrive at the scene Thursday evening.

(Viewer video provided by Kristi De Leon to News 5)

