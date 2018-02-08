All clear issued after homes are evacuated because of explosive device

UPDATE: ALL CLEAR has been issued by authorities in La Junta, firefighters tell News 5 the device has been rendered safe.

All clear in La Junta, a message will be sent out to residents. @koaa — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) February 9, 2018

La Junta emergency crews will release more information tomorrow regarding tonight’s investigation. @koaa — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) February 9, 2018

Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant found an old military grade explosive at a home Thursday.

Firefighters said they determined the device in the 500 block of Lawrence Ave. was a possible explosive around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

23 resident homes effected by evacuation. pic.twitter.com/4v8gSnHpF6 — Aaron W Eveatt (@LJFDCHIEF) February 9, 2018

Firefighters on the scene said they were waiting for the Air Force Bomb squad to arrive at the scene Thursday evening.

(Viewer video provided by Kristi De Leon to News 5)