Hyde Park mural vandalized, artist stands up by refusing to fix it

A mural commissioned to revitalize a dull area on the west side of Pueblo has become an eyesore after it was damaged by graffiti.



Artist Tonio LeFebre took on the task of creating a mural in Hyde Park because he wanted to bring some joy to an area that's sometimes forgotten.



"[I wanted to] create something of beauty for someone to take on as their driving by," said LeFebre, "everybody deserves a piece of beauty in their life."

The hundred-yard mural depicts animals that frequent the creek on the other side and it's inspired by Pueblo Native-American artwork.

But it all that inspiration went sour when blue graffiti showed up on top of his masterpiece.

"I felt disrespected," LeFebre said.



And now, he's decided to leave it the way it is.



"I still feel that by not finishing this, I'm taking a stand and saying I'm not putting up with it," LeFebre said.



About $1,700 from the Pueblo's city and county funds helped make this project possible.

Some members of the community refuse to see the effort go to waste, asking LeFebre to reconsider.

"Please don't give up," one woman pleaded as she spotted him.



"OK, I'll consider you," LeFebre responded.



Ron Cerna with the Pueblo Conservancy District helped commission the project in the first place.



"It's a heart-breaker for just about everybody," said Cerna.



"But I know he can do it."



Although LeFebre stands by his decision, he also says his intention isn't to punish the public and he's willing to listen to what they have to say.



"It does make my decision harder now," he added.