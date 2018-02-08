Sheriff's Office announces procession route for fallen deputy

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the procession route after the funeral of deputy Micah Flick Saturday afternoon.

Procession route after the funeral of Deputy Micah Flick. pic.twitter.com/tfVCyDM632 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 8, 2018

The procession will begin at New Life Church, where the service will take place and will begin on Interquest Parkway to Powers Blvd. before heading east on Woodmen Road to Meridian Road.

Flick's funeral is slated to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. KOAA will carry the funeral live on channel 5.2 as well as online at KOAA.com.