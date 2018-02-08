Sheriff's Office announces procession route for fallen deputy

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the procession route after the funeral of deputy Micah Flick Saturday afternoon.
Procession route after the funeral of Deputy Micah Flick. pic.twitter.com/tfVCyDM632— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 8, 2018
The procession will begin at New Life Church, where the service will take place and will begin on Interquest Parkway to Powers Blvd. before heading east on Woodmen Road to Meridian Road.
Flick's funeral is slated to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. KOAA will carry the funeral live on channel 5.2 as well as online at KOAA.com.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
Fountain Police are asking for help to find a man suspected of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
