Out of the ordinary winter roadwork rapidly happening in Colorado Springs

Little to no snow this year is leaving the plows in Colorado Springs sitting rather than pushing snow. Plow drivers, however, have been very busy. “Snow’s a part time give for us,” said Colorado Springs Public Works, Operations Manager, Jack Ladley. Unusually warm and dry conditions are equating with unusual mid winter work.

Crews are moving rapidly on road patching and repairs. "We've seen our production numbers in some cases double,” said Ladley, “Potholes as an example set a production goal of 60-thousand for this year and we actually reached 90-thousand."

It is common this time of year for patch crews to fall behind trying to keep up with all the pothole reports. There is a goal of getting to road damage reports from the public within ten business days. Anything past that is called overdue. “That list of overdue is zero,” said Ladley. Crews are also not using the word, "ahead" right now. Instead they are working on repairs and preventative maintenance on secondary and side streets.

There are also a few projects that are not ordinary during winter months. A road on Colorado Springs north end was milled and repaved. "Did about 500 tons of asphalt in January, which for us is really unheard of," said Ladley

It is what crews do when they are not pushing snow. They also know the forecast shows snow is possible in the days ahead.