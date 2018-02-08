Quantcast

Child sex assault suspect turns himself in to Fountain Police

FOUNTAIN -

UPDATE: The City of Fountain tweeted that Martinez has turned himself in to police.

Fountain Police are asking for help to find a man suspected of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. 

Officers are searching for 50-year-old Larry Paul James Martinez, who is described as a 5'9 white man who weighs about 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark mustache.

He has family in the Fountain and Pueblo areas and could be driving a grey 2006 Toyota SUV. 

Anyone with information about his location or whereabouts should call Det. Brenda LaGree at 719-382- 4264 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

