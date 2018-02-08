Police investigating shooting on Arlington Drive

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting along the 2700 block of Arlington Drive that injured one person before noon Thursday.
The scene is at the El Vecino Apartments along Monterey Rd, just east of Circle Drive.
According to CSPD spokesman Lt. Howard Black, the victim is in critical condition. At this time officers are not looking for any suspects as "everyone is accounted for."
Details on who was involved in the shooting have not been released. Lt. Black stressed this was not an officer-involved incident.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
Police said they were well aware of who 19-year-old Manuel Zetina was as they were investigating him for auto theft late Monday afternoon.
Police said they were well aware of who 19-year-old Manuel Zetina was as they were investigating him for auto theft late Monday afternoon.