Police investigating shooting on Arlington Drive

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting along the 2700 block of Arlington Drive that injured one person before noon Thursday.

The scene is at the El Vecino Apartments along Monterey Rd, just east of Circle Drive.

According to CSPD spokesman Lt. Howard Black, the victim is in critical condition.  At this time officers are not looking for any suspects as "everyone is accounted for."

Details on who was involved in the shooting have not been released. Lt. Black stressed this was not an officer-involved incident.

