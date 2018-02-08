Programming note: News 5 changes air times for Olympic coverage

Friday, February 9 2018 6:43 AM EST2018-02-09 11:43:01 GMT
Government shutdown
The House has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The Senate approved the short term budget plan through March 23, with the agreement to increase spending, but also vote on immigration starting Monday. The 240-186 vote sends the $400 billion spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it. ...
The House has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The Senate approved the short term budget plan through March 23, with the agreement to increase spending, but also vote on immigration starting Monday. The 240-186 vote sends the $400 billion spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it. ...