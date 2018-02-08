Quantcast

Programming note: News 5 changes air times for Olympic coverage - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Programming note: News 5 changes air times for Olympic coverage

Posted: Updated:

Due to coverage of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, KOAA News 5 will air at different times than usual throughout the month of February. 

Today, you can catch News 5 live from downtown Colorado Springs for the Olympic City Opening Ceremony with all the latest headlines, news stories, weather and sports coverage.

Starting next week, News 5 will air at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We're also featuring a special Olympics Zone broadcast at 5:30 p.m. ahead of winter games competition coverage from NBC. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON THE 2018 WINTER GAMES
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Admitted Falcon murderer found not guilty by reason of insanity

    Admitted Falcon murderer found not guilty by reason of insanity

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:20 AM EST2018-02-09 05:20:52 GMT

    A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week. 

    A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week. 

  • All clear issued after homes are evacuated because of explosive device

    All clear issued after homes are evacuated because of explosive device

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-09 05:41:38 GMT

    Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening. 

    Authorities have evacuated 23 homes in La Junta after police serving a warrant at a residence there found an old military grade explosive inside Thursday evening. 

  • Abandoned squatter home on Pueblo's demolition wait list

    Abandoned squatter home on Pueblo's demolition wait list

    Friday, February 9 2018 7:23 AM EST2018-02-09 12:23:26 GMT

    Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.

    Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?