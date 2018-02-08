Programming note: News 5 airs earlier due to Olympic coverage

Due to coverage of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, KOAA News 5 will air earlier starting Thursday.

Today, you can catch News 5 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with all the latest headlines, news stories, weather and sports coverage.

We're also featuring a special Olympics Zone broadcast at 5:30 p.m. ahead of winter games competition coverage from NBC.

