Thursday Evening Weather; Quiet before the storm

Tonight's Forecast:

Here in SE Colorado, we are getting squeezed between two weather systems...a fair weather one once again retreating into the desert...and a storm, slowly sinking southwards from Canada. Ahead of the storm comes the high clouds today through Friday, and then measurable snow (for a change)...Saturday afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, mild temps persist tonight through Friday afternoon, before they plummet, just ahead of said storm.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low -35; High -58. High overcast tonight and tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low - 30; High - 62. High overcast tonight and tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 35; High - 61. Fair tonight, high overcast Friday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32; High - 48. Overcast tonight. Overcast Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 30; High - 45. Overcast tonight. Overcast Friday.

PLAINS: Low - 30; High - 60. High overcast tonight and tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 32; High - 62. Fair tonight, high overcast Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Light snow from lunchtime Saturday through part of Saturday night, is the most impactful thing (along with cold temps.) We anticipate about 1-3 inches of snow from this storm, across the viewing area. Sunday forecast is bright but cold.