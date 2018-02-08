Thursday Evening Weather; Quiet before the storm

Tonight's Forecast:
Here in SE Colorado, we are getting squeezed between two weather systems...a fair weather one once again retreating into the desert...and a storm, slowly sinking southwards from Canada. Ahead of the storm comes the high clouds today through Friday, and then measurable snow (for a change)...Saturday afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, mild temps persist tonight through Friday afternoon, before they plummet, just ahead of said storm.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low -35; High -58. High overcast tonight and tomorrow.
PUEBLO: Low - 30; High - 62. High overcast tonight and tomorrow.
CANON CITY: Low - 35; High - 61. Fair tonight, high overcast Friday.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 32; High - 48. Overcast tonight. Overcast Friday.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 30; High - 45. Overcast tonight. Overcast Friday.
PLAINS: Low - 30; High - 60. High overcast tonight and tomorrow.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 32; High - 62. Fair tonight, high overcast Friday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Light snow from lunchtime Saturday through part of Saturday night, is the most impactful thing (along with cold temps.) We anticipate about 1-3 inches of snow from this storm, across the viewing area. Sunday forecast is bright but cold.
