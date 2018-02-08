CDOT implements new campaign to stop marijuana impaired driving

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), has launched a new campaign that invites Coloradans to share their opinions and habits related to marijuana and driving.

The campaign, dubbed The Cannabis Conversation, aims to gather information and understand public perceptions about marijuana impaired driving and identify solutions that will hopefully keep Colorado's road safer.

According to CDOT, in 2016 there were 77 fatalities that involved drivers with active THC in their blood. They also said that more than 50 percent of users consistently report driving high in the last 30 days. CDOT said these numbers remain despite over 90 percent of marijuana users knowing they can get a DUI for driving high.

With The Cannabis Conversation, CDOT is asking Coloradans to complete an anonymous online survey about their opinions and behaviors when it comes to marijuana and driving. The department said they hope to gain an understanding of why some users choose to drive high, what the public perceives as the dangers of doing so, and how the campaign can more effectively address the situation. They encourage both marijuana users and non-users to participate.

Colorado law states that drivers with five nanograms or more of THC in their blood can be charged for DUI. Because roadside devices can't be used for detection of marijuana, officers base arrests on observable impairment. According to CDOT, on average more than 60 people are arrested each day for DUI in Colorado. (THC is the psychoactive component of cannabis)

"Ultimately, we want to create a social and behavioral shift in the way people think about driving high," said Sam Cole, Safety Communications Manager at CDOT.

Along with CDOT, 18 other partners from the marijuana industry, community nonprofits, and universities are joining in on The Cannabis Conversation campaign.

Those interested in participating in the survey can do so here: ColoradoCannabisConvo.com