Colorado Senate gives initial OK to rural broadband bill

Colorado's Senate has given initial approval to a bill that would expedite the construction of high-speed internet service in rural areas.
The bill passed by voice vote on Wednesday. It would take money from a state fund that has long subsidized rural telephone service to support rural broadband instead.
Rural broadband is a top priority for lawmakers and Gov. John Hickenlooper, who acknowledge that Colorado's eastern plains, western slope and mountain towns have missed out on an economic boom that is centered in metropolitan Denver.
Despite its bipartisan sponsorship, many hurdles remain for the bill. Lawmakers are debating what companies get the broadband subsidies and whether thousands of residents whose phone bills are subsidized will end up paying more with the transfer.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
Police said they were well aware of who 19-year-old Manuel Zetina was as they were investigating him for auto theft late Monday afternoon.
Police said they were well aware of who 19-year-old Manuel Zetina was as they were investigating him for auto theft late Monday afternoon.