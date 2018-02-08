Colorado man pleads guilty to trying to kill son in car crash

A suburban Denver man has pleaded guilty to crashing his car while speeding to try to kill his 2 ½ -year-old son.



Thirty-one-year-old Nathan Weitzel of Centennial pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree attempted murder after deliberation.



Weitzel wore a seatbelt but his son was not restrained in the backseat when he crashed his Acura sedan into some parked cars while going about 75 mph (120 kph). The August 2016 crash left his son with a concussion and a broken leg.



Weitzel told investigators he been using cocaine and planned the crash because he didn't think he was man enough to raise a child.



He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors dropped other charges against him in exchange for his guilty plea.