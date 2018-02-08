Colorado man pleads guilty to trying to kill son in car crash

A suburban Denver man has pleaded guilty to crashing his car while speeding to try to kill his 2 ½ -year-old son.
Thirty-one-year-old Nathan Weitzel of Centennial pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree attempted murder after deliberation.
Weitzel wore a seatbelt but his son was not restrained in the backseat when he crashed his Acura sedan into some parked cars while going about 75 mph (120 kph). The August 2016 crash left his son with a concussion and a broken leg.
Weitzel told investigators he been using cocaine and planned the crash because he didn't think he was man enough to raise a child.
He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors dropped other charges against him in exchange for his guilty plea.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
Police said they were well aware of who 19-year-old Manuel Zetina was as they were investigating him for auto theft late Monday afternoon.
Police said they were well aware of who 19-year-old Manuel Zetina was as they were investigating him for auto theft late Monday afternoon.