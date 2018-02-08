Water forecast is bleak for major reservoir in Southwest US

Forecasters say one of the most important reservoirs in the Southwestern U.S. will likely collect less than half its normal amount of spring runoff this year because of a warm, dry winter across much of the region.
Hydrologist Greg Smith of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday Lake Powell is expected to get 47 percent of its average inflow because of scant snow in the mountains that feed the Colorado River.
Smith says there's only a 10 percent chance that enough mountain snow will fall during the rest of the winter to bring inflows back to average.
Lake Powell, in Utah and Arizona, helps ensure the Colorado River has enough water to get through dry years. The river supplies water to about 40 million people and 6,300 square miles (16,000 square kilometers) of farmland.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night. Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva.
Police said they were well aware of who 19-year-old Manuel Zetina was as they were investigating him for auto theft late Monday afternoon.
