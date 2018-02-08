Your Healthy Family: Brain Care program helps patients recover from TBI

We're talking more about recovery from the devastating effects of a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Julie was 44 years old when she hit a concrete median going 75 miles an hour on the interstate. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, but was able to walk away from the accident.

However, months later Julie says she was having trouble getting back to normal. “I was living on my own and that is when I began having trouble. I wasn’t paying my bills on time, i wasn’t taking my medication on time, and my mom was really worried.”

That's when she reached out to the Brain Care program at Rocky Mountain Health Care in Colorado Springs.

Linda Draayers is the Program Manager of the Neuro Pathways Center for Brain Care. “Brain Care is all inclusive basically if we have individuals who are unable to live on their own and they do need that home support, we do provide the twenty four seven three hundred sixty five days of care with staff in the home settings.”

Julie says, “They basically take care of the rent and utilities and all the little details of life, you can just focus on your recovery, and getting better.”

One benefit of the program besides the therapy is being with people who can relate because they are dealing with the same problems that can be hard to understand.

Julie wishes that everyone would understand, “Sometimes people have TBI and they look perfectly normal, but they may have memory problems, balance problems, problems with their emotions, so a lot of times TBI can be invisible.”

If you have any questions about the brain care program feel free to reach out to the folks at Rocky Mountain Health Care.