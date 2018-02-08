2nd anniversary of Mesa County Deputies line of duty death

Two-years-ago today, Mesa County Deputy Derek Geer was senselessly killed in the line of duty.

On this day in 2016, Deputy Geer was shot several times by 17-year-old Austin Patrick Holzer.

Holzer fired on Geer after the Deputy contacted him while he was walking down a road in Grand Junction.

Holzer fled the scene of the shooting but was taken into custody a short time later. He was charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Deputy Geer was kept on life support for organ donation and was taken off once the process was complete.

Geer was a Navy veteran and served the Mesa County Sheriff's Officer for 15 years. He is survived by a wife and two children.

Austin Patrick Holzer will be tried as an adult later in 2018.