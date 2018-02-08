Olympic Museum will bring athlete's journeys to life in Colorado Springs

Thanks to Colorado Springs very own Olympic museum, currently under construction, soon we'll be able to see the games come to life in our own backyard!

Residents and visitors to Colorado Springs will be able to see the 2018 winter Olympic games come to life.

The Olympic Museum is currently being constructed, with work on the structure of the building just recently beginning. Right now, museum staff are already talking to folks in South Korea and working to get artifacts for the museum that you'll eventually be able to see first hand!

"We'll be collecting training equipment, competition equipment, artifacts, anything that our athletes or partners have that help us tell our story of those moments that move all of us as viewers and fans of the Olympic games" said Interim Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. Olympic Museum Peter Maiurro.

Over the next two months, you'll really start to see the Olympic Museum take shape. Upon completion, visitors will be able to follow past athletes journey's from training to competing in the games.

The projected cost of the project is $75 million, and the hope is that the museum will be open by late 2019. The museum would be the first of it's kind in the US, a fully dedicated Olympic museum.

You can get involved! For details on fundraising and the museum's progress visit www.usolympicmuseum.org.