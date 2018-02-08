Thursday Morning Weather: Warm And Breezy Today, Tracking Saturday Snow

Today's Forecast:

Warm, sunny skies and down slope winds work together today to boost our temperatures well above normal and back into the beautiful category! Colorado Springs will be a bit cooler than Pueblo with a bit less of that down slope wind but both cities will like the forecast today. We might see a bit more afternoon cloud cover but it shouldn't affect our temperatures too much.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 59; Low - 34. Sunny with a few more afternoon clouds and breezy. Cool and cloudy tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 65; Low - 29. Lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures with a breeze. Chilly and cloudy tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 63; Low - 35. Mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temps. Cloudy and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 50; Tonight's Low - 30. Mild with a few clouds. Cloudy and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Mid 50s; Low - Upper 20s. Mild with a good amount of sunshine. Chilly and calm tonight.

PLAINS: High - Mid 60s; Low - 20s/30s. Warm and sunny with a light breeze. Chilly tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Mid 60s; Low - Low 30s. Light breeze and sunny with warm air. Cool and a few clouds tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Saturday is still looking like out next big day for snowfall across the area. As of now the biggest snow will likely fall in the Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains. Snowfall in those areas will likely be ranging from 3 to 7 inches with the biggest totals occurring over 10,000 feet. The I-25 corridor will likely see a range of 1 to 4 inches with a bit more expected south of Pueblo through areas like Walsenburg and down to Trinidad. Colorado Springs is looking to see 1 to 3" right now with Pueblo more likely seeing between 2 to 4 ". Monument will be in the 2 to 5" range with Woodland Park looking similar.