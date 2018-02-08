Community gathers for prayer vigil honoring wounded officers

Two days after that tragic shooting at the Murray Hill Apartments, the community gathered together in prayer to honor the officers wounded along with fallen Deputy Micah Flick.

On Wednesday, the congregation at the Springs Lighthouse Church is hoping to bring them some relief through the power of prayer.

"Father we stand here united to support our brother Scott and his other brothers in blue," a church member said in an opening prayer to start a candlelight vigil.

Deputy Scott Stone was a member at the Springs Lighthouse Church.

"We're all hurting together," Brian Michaels, the Pastor for Springs Lighthouse Church said.

Stone, one of four officers injured on Monday night.

"The bottom line is, it hits too close to home," Annette Holstine, a worship leader at Springs Lighthouse Church said.

"I just don't understand how anybody that could be a policeman nowadays could go to work everyday without having some kind of faith," Vincent Klabunde, a member of Springs Lighthouse Church said.

With candles in hand, they put their faith together to heal.

"When something like this happens, the community can come together and say, we're going to pray together, we're going to despite all of the differences we may have, show some unity and some support for those that are hurting in our community, I think that's critical," Michaels said.

Michaels also happens to be a reserve officer for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and once a week, he was often Stone's riding partner.

"This was heartbreaking, this was very difficult and when I got the word, I didn't know his condition and so racing to the hospital, yeah it's scary," Michaels said.

Stone is on the mend but still in the hospital.

"From a friend's perspective, I would call him better than stable and he is expected to make a full recovery and be right back out on the road," he said.

His congregation also grieving the loss of Deputy Micah Flick killed in this unpredictable act of violence.

"I just really think that it's imperative that we show that community that they're not alone, that they have people behind them, that we are backing the blue and we have their six," Holstine said.

Prayers of support also flowing in for Colorado Springs Detective Marcus Yanez who was wounded and now in stable condition alongside Sgt. Jacob Abendschan who has since been released from the hospital.

"We also need to make sure that we are taking care of those who are taking care of us," Holstine said.

The Springs Lighthouse Church will also be hosting a blood drive on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. to help and support the community during these tragic events upon law enforcement.

