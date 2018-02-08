Group of law enforcement wives selling T-shirts to benefit Deputy Flick's family

A group of wives, significant others and spouses of Colorado law enforcement officers are turning their grief into action, selling a T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Flick family.

The Colorado LEO Wives Facebook group serves as a support group and an outlet for more than 700 members since its inception in 2015. Monday, it was struck with another wave of grief.

"We decided we need to do something yet again," said Katie, one of the group's moderators.

In more than a day, the group raised more than $4,000, which will all be donated to the Flick family.

"At $1,000, I actually thought we were putting that at a pretty high fundraising mark, it's been very surprising." Cydney, administrator to the group said.

Both Cydney and Katie said they were blown away by the response to the shirts, but they knew those living in Colorado would support those in blue.

"We're very lucky to live in a place that has so much love for our blue family," Katie said. "You don't get that everywhere."

The shirt costs between $25 and $30. The amount of money going to the Flick family varies on the demand for the shirts. The more shirts sold through February 19th, the higher portion of profits retailer "Ink to the People" will provide to the family.

CLICK HERE for a link to buy a shirt.

If you'd simply like to make a donation to the fund the El Paso County Sheriff's Office set up for the Flick family, click here.