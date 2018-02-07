Olympic Downtown Celebration in Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs and KOAA 5 will be kicking off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Friday evening in downtown Colorado Springs.
From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the city is hosting a city-wide celebration that is free and open to the public at Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue. News 5 will be LIVE from the celebration for our 5:00 show.
Tejon is closed south of Kiowa and north of Vermijo for the celebration. Colorado and Pikes Peak are also closed west of Nevada and east of Cascade. Those closures are expected to stretch into overnight Saturday.
Five-time gold medal winner Eric Heiden will light the Olympic City USA cauldron to kick off the winter Olympics. Heiden won five individual gold medals and set multiple Olympic records and one world record in speed skating at the 1980 games at Lake Placid.
There will be games and food for the whole family, as well as coverage of the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony on a jumbo screen, which will also be carried on KOAA 5.
Other events include:
