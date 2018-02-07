Olympic Downtown Celebration happening Friday in Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs and KOAA 5 will be kicking off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Friday evening in downtown Colorado Springs.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the city is hosting a city-wide celebration that is free and open to the public at Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue. News 5 will be LIVE from the celebration for our 5:00 show.

Five-time gold medal winner Eric Heiden will light the Olympic City USA cauldron to kick off the winter Olympics. Heiden won five individual gold medals and set multiple Olympic records and one world record in speed skating at the 1980 games at Lake Placid.

There will be games and food for the whole family, as well as coverage of the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony on a jumbo screen, which will also be carried on KOAA 5.

Other events include: