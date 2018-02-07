Local businesses hold fundraisers to benefit family of fallen deputy Micah Flick

Across Colorado Springs, multiple businesses are offering their support for fallen El Paso County deputy Micah Flick following Monday's fatal shooting.

Fieldhouse Brewing Company donated its proceeds Wednesday to Deputy Flick's family. General Manager Kristen Munoz said she wanted to offer her support for local law enforcement.

"It's heartbreaking, watching the procession, seeing the people who protect us mourn," Munoz said. "It's real heavy on our hearts."

Whistle Pig Brewing Company will donate a dollar from every pint of its blue line IPA that is sold until close on Saturday. An employee at the brewery said one of the owners is a police officer in Estes Park who felt it was important to give back.

Breweries weren't the only businesses offering to help. Foreman's Auto Repair is offering free oil changes to customers on Saturday in exchange for a donation to Flick's family.

"It's just something we feel we want to do. We have heavy hearts. Being right here, we saw ambulances go by. It just touched us as a company." said Joseph Foreman, who owns the auto shop.

Foreman said he and his employees will be donating their time Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"We know it won't bring back a loved one, but if it helps the family a little bit, that's what we want." Foreman said.

Foreman said his business will provide the filters, oil and labor for all customers who stop by Saturday. He said his employees will help customers, first come, first served.

If you would like to make a donation directly, you can donate to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation.