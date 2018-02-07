Bill to make false imprisonment a Class 5 felony passes first committee

During a tough time for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, 2 detectives and Chief of Staff Janet Huffor testified in support of a bill sponsored by Sen. Bob Gardner (Colorado Springs-R).

The bill would make false imprisonment of a child a Class 5 felony, under current law the crime is a class 2 misdemeanor.

In the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday afternoon, a representative from the Colorado Bar Association testified against it moving forward.

Senator Gardner announced in the hearing today Rep.Terri Carver (Colorado Springs-R) would cosponsor the legislation with him.