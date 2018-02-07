$20,000 reward for information on murder of Park County teen

The Park County Sheriff's Office, state and federal law enforcement is offering a $20,000 reward for information on the death of a 17-year old in Park County.
Maggie Long of Bailey was killed on December 1 of last year. Authorities say Long was found dead her inside her burned home.
Investigators say they have information about some of the items stolen from the home, in hopes this will crack the case.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for information on a stolen large green safe, Jade figurines, a beretta nine-millimeter handgun, an AK-47 type firearm and some ammunition that was stolen from the home on the night of the fire.
Anyone with any information regarding these items or the death of Maggie Long is asked to call the Park County tip line.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced fallen El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Miach Flick will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced fallen El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Miach Flick will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church.