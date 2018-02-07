$20,000 reward for information on murder of Park County teen

Quantcast

The Park County Sheriff's Office, state and federal law enforcement is offering a $20,000 reward for information on the death of a 17-year old in Park County. 

Maggie Long of Bailey was killed on December 1 of last year. Authorities say Long was found dead her inside her burned home. 

Investigators say they have information about some of the items stolen from the home, in hopes this will crack the case.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for information on a stolen large green safe, Jade figurines, a beretta nine-millimeter handgun, an AK-47 type firearm and some ammunition that was stolen from the home on the night of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding these items or the death of Maggie Long is asked to call the Park County tip line. 

