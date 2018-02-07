Mayor Suthers talks rising crime and dangers for law enforcement

With three Colorado deputies killed basically within a month there are also many calls for action. El Paso County Sheriff, Bill Elder said, "The senseless violence has got to end." Colorado Governor, John Hickenlooper made the statement "We also must come together to say enough is enough."

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers' career prior to his current office gives him extensive knowledge on crime trends. He has been a District Attorney, the head of Colorado’s Department of Corrections, and Colorado's Attorney General. Suthers remains well versed on crime trends. He says, “Crime has been up nationwide this year.” It is also up in Colorado.

Numbers from 2017 are still being compiled, but the most recent crime numbers confirm the rising numbers. For 2016 homicide number jumped 9.9%. The number is 6.3% when adjusted for population growth. Other adjusted numbers are robbery up 3.8% aggravated assault up 6.1%, and with more than 18 thousand stolen, vehicle thefts are up 19.5%.

When a shooting happens guns become the focus of debate. Suthers says it much more complex. Mental health, incarceration trends, drugs, drug addiction are all factors. "There's a huge correlation between drug abuse in our country and our violent crime rate,” said Suthers. Lesser crimes often lead to connections with more serious crime.

When crime rates increase it is law enforcement dealing with it on the frontline. The deadly shooting in Colorado Springs is a tragic example. "What it dramatizes for me and I think should dramatize for all of us, is how dangerous police work is today," said Suthers.

FULL INTERVIEW: