Another teen dies at Colorado town's railroad crossing

A Colorado teenager has been killed at a railroad crossing in the town of Eaton one year after another teen was killed.



KMGH-TV reports that Kennedi Ingram, a senior at Eaton High school, was killed Tuesday night at the crossing when her SUV was struck by a Union Pacific train.



In February 2017, 16-year-old Dallas Duran was killed by a train at that same intersection.



The railroad crossing doesn't have any crossing gates. Instead, there's a stop sign and a railroad crossing sign to alert drivers of the crossing.



Town Manager Gary Carsten says the Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved a project to install crossing gates at the crossing over the summer. The crossing gates are scheduled for construction sometime later this year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

