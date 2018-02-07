National Signing Day takes over Southern Colorado

Signing Day took over Southern Colorado on Wednesday as student athletes across our areas signed their letters of intent to play at the next level. Here is a growing list of those athletes:

Pueblo West High School

Jacob Wilkinson - Football - CSUP

Zach Adams - Baseball - Adams State

Bryn Decker - Soccer - York College

Isaiah Avila - Baseball - Lassen College

Canon City High School

Garrett Walsworth – Men’s Soccer – Coker College

Allison Meins – Volleyball – Sterling College

Macy Willis – Volleyball – Trinidad State Junior College

Pine Creek High School

Christion Louis – Football – Chadron State

Kellside Knoerzer – Women’s Soccer – USAF

Noah Reinhardt – Men’s Soccer – Adams State

Lewis-Palmer High School

Bo Tostanoski – Men’s Tennis – Concordia University Wisconsin

Emma Gaydos – Women’s Tennis – Grinnell College

Rilee Britton – Women’s Soccer – Centre College

Palmer Ridge High School

Faith McAllister – Women’s Swimming – Biola

Lilliana Hamilton – Track & Field/CC – University of Missouri

Elizabeth Phillips – Women’s Lacrosse – University of Colorado

Emily Nguyen – Women’s Soccer – Belmont

Nicole Phaneuf – Track & Field/CC – Tulane

Josh Boles – Football – Fort Hays State

Zachary Hester – Football – Colorado School of Mines

Cory McLellan – Football – Colorado State University Pueblo

Cam Collangelo – Football – Western State Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain High School

Jeremy Allgood –Soccer – South Dakota School of Mines

Jack Denker – Baseball – Coffeyville Community College

Nick Dunlap – Football – Chadron State College

Sammy Kilimann – Soccer – Cedarville University

Evan McConnell – Soccer – South Dakota School of Mines

Garry Raymond – Football – Yale

Shamauri Rivera – Football – University of Northern Colorado

Vista Ridge High School

Jaylen Thomas – Football – Air Force Academy

Malique McKay – Football – Chadron State College

Liberty High School

Nick Gossage – Football – Fort Hays State