Dead man found in car on I-70 near Frisco

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a parked car near Frisco on I-70.

CSP says that the reporting party said a black Ford Focus had been parked in the Frisco Scenic Overlook on westbound I-70 for a few days. Troopers responded to the area and found a white man in his 50's dead in the drivers seat of a car covered in snow.

The driver was the only person found in the car, whose name is not being released. CSP says the car was linked to a missing-persons report from Denver.

Investigators say there don't seem to be any suspicious circumstances associated with the man's death.

Denver Police and Colorado State Patrol are working the investigation.