Suspect in deputy's murder has multiple traffic citations against him

Police said they were well aware of who 19-year-old Manuel Zetina was as they were investigating him for auto theft late Monday afternoon.
Court records show Zetina has two open cases against him and one closed case:
Two open traffic cases
January 1, 2018
January 8, 2018
Closed misdemeanor case:
January 23, 2016
Court records show Zetina claimed an address at that apartment complex where he is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Micah Flick.
News Five knocked on the door of that address, but the woman who answered the door claimed to not know anything about him.
There are some images of Zetina circulating, however, the Colorado Springs Police Department has asked media to withhold release of any images, as investigators continue to look into his criminal past and any potential crimes that he may be linked to.
News Five is honoring that request, as to not hinder any investigation.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
