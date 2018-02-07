GoFundMe page started for man shot at Springs apartment complex

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed during an auto theft investigation Monday night.

Other officers and a bystander were also injured in the shooting.

Through a friend and a GoFundMe page, News 5 has learned the name of the bystander is Thomas Villanueva. He lives at Murray Hill Apartments.

As of Wednesday, he was still in a hospital along with El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone who was also wounded.

On Wednesday, Deputy Stone was in stable condition at Memorial Hospital.

Those close to Villanueva were not ready to speak on camera, but they did share some information about what happened on Monday and how he's doing.

A friend says the 28-year-old was walking through the parking lot of Murray Hill Apartments on Monday when he got caught up in the gunfire. The friend says he was shot through his back with a bullet hitting his spine.

Villanueva's friend says it could leave him paralyzed, doctors not knowing if he will walk again.

Friends are now spreading the word of this GoFundMe page they've created, asking for donations to support Villanueva on his road to recovery.

Sergeant Jake Abendschan and Detective Marcus Yanez of Colorado Springs Police were also shot. Both were hospitalized and have been released. Colorado Springs Police say Yanez will not be speaking as the investigation is ongoing. News 5 did not hear from the sergeant as of Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page has also been created for Deputy Scott Stone.