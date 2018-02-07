Injured El Paso County Deputies on the mend

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has updated that both deputies injured in Monday's shooting are on the mend as of Wednesday afternoon.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of the deputy with his thumbs up at the hospital. Deputy Stone was shot in the abdomen during the officer-involved shooting in the 4200 block of Galley Road, Monday afternoon.
Deputy Scott Stone is on the mend, thank you for all of your well wishes! #EPSO #BlueFamily pic.twitter.com/DSPQIK2rqU— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 7, 2018
Deputy Stone is among three other officers injured including fallen Deputy Micah Flick who were all injured in the line of duty. Deputy Flick was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital following the incident.
El Paso County Sergeant Jake Abendschan was injured by gunfire and has since been released from the hospital. Sgt Abendschan is doing much better, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. They tweeted a photo of him with his thumbs up as well on Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Abendschan (left) is doing better! He even gave us a little bit of a smile. Thank you for all of your words of encouragement! #EPSO #BlueFamily pic.twitter.com/JYFD6J7Z2b— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 7, 2018
Colorado Springs Detective Marcus Yanez was wounded and is now in stable condition.
The funeral for Deputy Flick will be held this Saturday at New Life Church at 1:00 p.m.
