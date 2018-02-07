Possible shutdown looms as congress tries to reach budget deal

(NBC News) The shutdown countdown is back on. Congress is attempting to reach a new budget deal before Thursday night.
Currently, there are two separate plans to avoid a shutdown, but it is questionable whether either of them will have enough support to pass.
On Wednesday Senate leaders announced a breakthrough budget agreement, but it already faces tough opposition in the House.
"No one would suggest it is perfect. But we worked hard to find common ground," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The bipartisan plan is to fund the government for two years, instead of six weeks, with increase in military spending, domestic spending, and money for disaster relief.
But there is no help for Dreamers, which top house Democrat Nancy Pelosi called a deal-breaker as she seized the house floor for hours to issue a dramatic rebuke of the plan.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced fallen El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Miach Flick will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church.
