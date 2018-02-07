Vigil held for fallen deputy and officers injured in line of duty

A prayer vigil for fallen Deputy Micah Flick and the other officers injured in Monday's shooting will be held Wednesday night.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the home church of El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone who was injured in the line of duty, at Springs Lighthouse church.

Four officers were injured during the shooting, including fallen El Deputy Micah Flick, Deputy Scott Stone, Sergeant Jake Abendshan and Detective Marcus Yanez of Colorado Springs Police.

The event will be open to the public as many in the community are looking for ways to help after such a tragedy and may feel helpless. The church is holding the vigil as a way for people to help.

The public is asked to come and pray for the officers injured and fallen Deputy Micah Flick during this painful time in our community.

The vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. at 4777 N Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Springs Lighthouse will also be hosting a blood drive this Saturday, and will be using tonight as an opportunity for people to sign up and also give back. The blood drive will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a mobile blood bank at the church.

For more information on the church and Saturday's blood drive, click here: http://springslighthouse.org/.

To donate to the Flick family, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has both an online option or mailing option for donations.