Military spouse teacher licensing bill passes House

A bill that would change the requirement for military spouses wanting to teach in Colorado passed the state House of Representatives Wednesday.
HB18-1095, sponsored by Colorado Springs representative Terri Carver along with Rep. Jeni James Arnt, Sen. Nancy Todd, and Springs Senator Bob Gardner.
If the bill passes the senate and is signed into law, it would remove the requirement that a teacher with an out of state license would need 3 years of continuous experience with their license.
This bill would make it so military spouses would only need 3 years, but not continuous, as long as it was done in the last 7 years.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced fallen El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Miach Flick will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church.
