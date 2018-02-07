Funeral information for Deputy Flick and how to donate to family

This Saturday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be joined by the community during the farewell for fallen Deputy Micah Flick.

Flick, an 11-year veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's department, was killed in the line of duty on February 5 while taking part in an auto theft investigation in southeastern Colorado Springs.

The husband and father of two will be honored Saturday, February 10th at 1 p.m. with a public memorial service at New Life Church, 11-25 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs. Details on a funeral procession with law enforcement and for people to pay their respects.

KOAA News 5 will carry this event live online, in our News 5 App and on our 5.2 News5Now channel.

A statement from the family reads, in part:

"As a family, we thank the communities of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, the State of Colorado and our entire Nation for the abundance of love that has been poured out. We would also like to thank the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for their tireless and heartfelt support and guidance as we navigate this chapter in our lives. We take comfort in knowing that Micah's legacy will be his faith in God and his deep, rich character that will continue to shine in the hearts and lives of his wife, Rachael and their two children, whom he loved with his whole heart."

If you would like to assist the family during this difficult time, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to watch out for fraudulent fundraising activities or pages.

The only official way to donate is through the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation.

Online: El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation



Mail:

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation

1980 Dominion Way, Suite 200

Colorado Springs, CO 80918



(Above: Memorial outside El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

